White vehicle spotted leaving scene where Richmond man was shot
The victim, Jakeem P. Johnson, 26, of the 2300 block of Wright Avenue, was killed in an early morning shooting. Shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Lynhaven Avenue and found a male in the rear yard of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Feb 5
|spytheweb
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Feb 4
|Bert
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 3
|ABMORELLI
|2
|Virginia
|Feb 2
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Jan 31
|OneOfTheVictims
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Jan 29
|State Employees Pay
|4
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC