Victims in separate Richmond home invasions know each other, Crime Insider sources say

Crime Insider sources say even though they don't believe the crimes are linked, the home invasion and shooting of a 21-year-old man on Orcutt Lane Monday does have a connection to a teen shot early Wednesday morning at the Graystone Place Apartments. In a bizarre, unrelated twist, Crime Insider sources confirm, that 21-year-old victim knows the family of the teen who was shot multiple times off Afton and Lynhaven Avenues.

