VCU's Wilder School to assist Richmond with performance reviews of City Hall

11 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Mayor Levar M. Stoney has called on Virginia Commonwealth University's L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs to assist with comprehensive performance reviews of all agencies in City Hall. Dr. James M. Burke, the director of Performance Management Group at VCU who specializes in organizational development and improving effectiveness in the workplace, will lead the review, Stoney's office said in a statement.

