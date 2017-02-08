Va. woman to serve 5 months in jail f...

Va. woman to serve 5 months in jail for dumping stillborn baby

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

A Rocky Mount woman is headed to jail for illegally disposing the remains of her stillborn child in a dumpster last year. Media outlets report 25-year-old Katherine Dellis was sentenced Tuesday to serve five months in jail, with a little over 4 A1 2 years in suspended time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help The Victim Not The Criminal 3 hr Mist 2
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... Feb 5 spytheweb 2
News casters------need a good story Feb 4 Bert 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA Feb 3 ABMORELLI 2
Virginia Feb 2 Virginia Taxpayer 1
State Employees Pay Jan 29 State Employees Pay 4
LIVE Police Scanner Feeds Jan 27 BCD536HP 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,610 • Total comments across all topics: 278,695,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC