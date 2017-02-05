Va. Beach dead whale had wounds consistent with propeller strike
The Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team told 8News affiliate WAVY that it appeared the whale was hit and injured by a ship because it had cut marks on its body. Patrick Bloodgood, a spokesperson for the Corps of Engineers' Norfolk District, said the stranding team called for help to tow the whale around 8:00 a.m. Thursday The whale was retrieved near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and was taken to the Craney Island Dredge Material Management Facility in Portsmouth.
