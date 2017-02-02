Ukropa s branded baked goods will be available at Richmond-area grocery stores
If you love Ukrop's branded baked goods, you will be happy to learn that Ukrop's Homestyle Foods will soon be available at multiple grocery stores in the Richmond area. The signature brand will be available at Kroger, Libbie Market, Hudson News at RIC Airport, and Wegmans as early as this week.
