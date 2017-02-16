Three people were found dead in the M...

Three people were found dead in the Mosby area on Thursday.

Relatives say that two kids may have been in the home of a double murder-suicide for as many as three days until the bodies were discovered Thursday morning. Police say two women and one man were found shot dead around 8:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Coalter Street at the Oliver Crossing Apartments, Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said.

