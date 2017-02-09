Thousands of Dominion customers witho...

Thousands of Dominion customers without power in Richmond

9 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Dominion Virginia Power reported 1,767 customers are without power, as of 4:20 p.m. A majority of the outages are located in Richmond, with 1,588 customers without power. According to the Dominion Outage map, these customers are located in the Willow Lawn area along West Broad Street, Monument Avenue and Patterson Avenue.

