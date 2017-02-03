The price of a life-saving overdose t...

The price of a life-saving overdose treatment has increased...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

An emergency medication often referred to as an "antidote" for opioid overdoses has been skyrocketing in price over the last few years. Naloxone instantly reverses opioid overdoses by blocking the drug from interacting with the brain's receptors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Virginia House approves religious liberty bill 5 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
Tim Kaine 13 hr Tony Powroznick 2
Virginia Thu Virginia Taxpayer 1
Help The Victim Not The Criminal Jan 31 OneOfTheVictims 1
State Employees Pay Jan 29 State Employees Pay 4
LIVE Police Scanner Feeds Jan 27 BCD536HP 1
how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10) Jan 26 Kid 11
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,541,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC