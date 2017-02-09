The list price of a life-saving overd...

The list price of a life-saving overdose treatment has increased 680% in the last 3 years - and 31 senators are now asking for answers The price of Evzio, an auto-injector used to treat opioid overdoses, has a list price of $4,500, 680% higher than it was three years ago. 31 Democratic senators sent a letter to Kaleo, the company that makes Evzio, on February 8 asking for more information about the drug's price.

