The list price of a life-saving overdose treatment has...
The list price of a life-saving overdose treatment has increased 680% in the last 3 years - and 31 senators are now asking for answers The price of Evzio, an auto-injector used to treat opioid overdoses, has a list price of $4,500, 680% higher than it was three years ago. 31 Democratic senators sent a letter to Kaleo, the company that makes Evzio, on February 8 asking for more information about the drug's price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|18 hr
|Mist
|2
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Feb 5
|spytheweb
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Feb 4
|Bert
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 3
|ABMORELLI
|2
|Virginia
|Feb 2
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Jan 29
|State Employees Pay
|4
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC