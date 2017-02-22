The Barns at Hamilton Station Vineyards win 2017 Governora s Cup
Gov. Terry McAuliffe awarded the Virginia Wineries Association 2017 Governor's Cup to the Barns at Hamilton Station Vineyards for their 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon Tuesday night. The 2017 Governors Cup took place over four weeks during January with the final round of tasting held at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond.
