Tenants irate over living conditions at Richmond apartment complex
Broken windows, no heat, and sewage backing up into homes are just some of the problems people living at a Richmond apartment complex say they are dealing with. Those renters at the Flats at Ginter Park say they want their money back and reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help.
