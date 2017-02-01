Tenants irate over living conditions ...

Tenants irate over living conditions at Richmond apartment complex

Broken windows, no heat, and sewage backing up into homes are just some of the problems people living at a Richmond apartment complex say they are dealing with. Those renters at the Flats at Ginter Park say they want their money back and reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help.

