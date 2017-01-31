Teenage boy in the hospital after a s...

Teenage boy in the hospital after a shooting in South Richmond

A teenage boy is in the hospital, fighting to survive after he was shot in South Richmond early Wednesday morning. This shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Afton Avenue, near Bellemeade Road and Jefferson Davis Highway.

