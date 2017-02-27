Takata pleads guilty to fraud in air bag case
Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp. has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge and agreed to pay $1 billion for a scheme to conceal a deadly defect in millions of its air bag inflators. Takata admits to hiding problems that can cause inflators to explode with too much force, hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers.
