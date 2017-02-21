Supreme Court rejects appeal from Vir...

Supreme Court rejects appeal from Virginia death row inmate

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a Virginia death row inmate who killed two people during an escape in 2006. William Morva argued that he should have been allowed to present evidence that he wouldn't pose a risk of future violence if he was spared the death penalty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The cost of Illegal Immigration 1 hr MAGA2016 1
white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08) 1 hr let it die 28
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... Mon spytheweb 7
Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery Feb 19 Concerned Citizen 1
State Employees Pay Feb 16 John Longcock 6
Help The Victim Not The Criminal Feb 9 Mist 2
News casters------need a good story Feb 4 Bert 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,957 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC