Single storm exhausts Richmond's entire snow removal budget
Central Virginia has seen just one major snow this winter and that may be a good thing since the City of Richmond exhausted its entire snow removal budget on the storm. As the mercury climbed to 78 on Saturday, many people out on Brown's Island were enjoying the unusually warm February day.
