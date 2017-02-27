Show Announcements: Elvis Costello and the Imposters at Classic Amphitheater this June

Legendary British singer and songwriter Elvis Costello is returning to Richmond with his band, the Imposters, for the Imperial Bedroom and other Chambers tour on Tuesday, June 20 at the Classic Amphitheater at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Also announced today were the first two acts of the Friday Cheers line-up this summer: Funk legend Lee Fields performs with locals, Kings, on Friday, May 5 for $5.

