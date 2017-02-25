Sen. Kaine to crowd at ACA rally: 'We...

Sen. Kaine to crowd at ACA rally: 'We have to win'

The threat of thunderstorms didn't stop about a hundred people to gather at the Bell Tower at the Capitol for a rally to save Obamacare Saturday. Indivisible Richmond organized the "March to Save the A.C.A," but the march portion of the event was canceled due to nearby lightning.

