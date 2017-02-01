Second Casa del Barco restaurant coming to Short Pump Town Center
Kevin Healy, owner of the Boathouse Group family of local restaurants, continues to grow his brand in Richmond with the announcement of a second Casa del Barco restaurant. Healy said Wednesday that he plans to open a second location this summer at Short Pump Town Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia
|1 hr
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
|Virginia House approves religious liberty bill
|1 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|11
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Tue
|OneOfTheVictims
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Jan 29
|State Employees Pay
|4
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
|how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Kid
|11
|Chicago Mayor
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC