Richmond veteran frustrated she can't...

Richmond veteran frustrated she can't get ID at DMV after 11 years

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Doretha Boyd is at her wits end; frustrated that she has gone years without a driver's license and tired of the hassle she said she's experienced trying to get one. She sasid she has no license and can't get it reinstated because of a fee she owes to DMV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... Sun spytheweb 2
News casters------need a good story Feb 4 Bert 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA Feb 3 ABMORELLI 2
Virginia Feb 2 Virginia Taxpayer 1
Help The Victim Not The Criminal Jan 31 OneOfTheVictims 1
State Employees Pay Jan 29 State Employees Pay 4
LIVE Police Scanner Feeds Jan 27 BCD536HP 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,993 • Total comments across all topics: 278,624,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC