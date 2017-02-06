Richmond the sixth most romantic city in nation, according to study
Richmond made another list, this time scoring as one of the most romantic cities in the nation - though it should come as no surprise given it is the capital of a state for lovers. Of the top 25 romantic cities, Richmond ranked sixth, according to a list compiled by Open Table, a major provider of online restaurant reservations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|21 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Sat
|Bert
|2
|Virginia
|Feb 2
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Jan 31
|OneOfTheVictims
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Jan 29
|State Employees Pay
|4
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
|how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Kid
|11
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC