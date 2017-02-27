Richmond School Advocates See a Diffe...

Richmond School Advocates See a Different Kind of Budget Showdown Ahead

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Style Weekly

A teacher at Fox Elementary School, Keri Treadway, co-founded Support Richmond Public Schools, one of a coalition of groups engaged in the school budget process. It might not be frictionless, but the Richmond School Board and its advocates say they aren't anticipating the same raucous - and politically painful - rallies that have come to mark budget years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To Save Our Country and SS Benefits 18 hr Concerned pooper 2
The cost of Illegal Immigration Feb 22 MAGA2016 1
white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08) Feb 22 let it die 28
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... Feb 20 spytheweb 7
Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery Feb 19 Concerned Citizen 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA Feb 16 John Longcock 4
State Employees Pay Feb 16 John Longcock 6
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,221,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC