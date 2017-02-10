Richmond police investigate convenience store robbery

Richmond police are searching for suspects captured in surveillance photos robbing the Quick N Easy convenience store at 4105 W. Broad Street, just west of Malvern Avenue. The robbery happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Feb. 4, according to Richmond police, who say two men entered the store wearing hooded sweatshirts, and one pulled a gun from his waistband and said to the clerk: "Give me the cash."

