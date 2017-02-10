Richmond Police Chief on violent crime: 'We cannot do this alone'
City leaders continued to ask the community for help in getting offenders off the streets during an event addressing an increase in violent crime. Mayor Levar Stoney and Police Chief Alfred Durham responded to concerns at a Report to the Community at the Richmond Police Training Academy on West Graham Road Friday morning.
