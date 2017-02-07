Richmond officer defends fatally shooting teen but prosecutors question his rationale, actions
Richmond police Officer David L. Cobb testified that he feared being killed and primarily was concerned about his safety, along with the safety of others, when he shot and killed a teen who had inexplicably jumped into his girlfriend's vehicle at a Chesterfield County car wash and was acting strangely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Feb 4
|Bert
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 3
|ABMORELLI
|2
|Virginia
|Feb 2
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Jan 31
|OneOfTheVictims
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Jan 29
|State Employees Pay
|4
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC