Richmond native's Mohammed Ali film o...

Richmond native's Mohammed Ali film offers more human look at boxer champ

4 hrs ago

The first film of 150 to screen at the Richmond International Film Festival is a full-length film directed by a 27 Emmy award winning Richmond native who got his start at CBS 6. Jesse Vaughan apparently had the skills needed to go into his field, given that he was directing weekend newscasts at CBS 6 at age 19. He was a sophomore in college at the time, just "trying to do his job." The news business certainly has its challenges, many of which the Northside born and raised filmmaker contributes to his success.

