Richmond man wanted for attempted murder busted driving drunk up north

Demetrius M. Williams, 24, of the 6100 block of Overland Drive, was wanted by police, who said he fired his gun at a woman during an argument. The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2 in the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road.

