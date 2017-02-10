Richmond man charged in connection wi...

Richmond man charged in connection with Henrico man's murder

Antoine R. Cooper, 21, of the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue was arrested February 6 by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force. Cooper has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

