Richmond man charged in connection with Henrico man's murder
Antoine R. Cooper, 21, of the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue was arrested February 6 by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force. Cooper has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Thu
|Mist
|2
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Feb 5
|spytheweb
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Feb 4
|Bert
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 3
|ABMORELLI
|2
|Virginia
|Feb 2
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Jan 29
|State Employees Pay
|4
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC