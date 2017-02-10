Richmond man arrested and charged in ...

Richmond man arrested and charged in Amelia County murder

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

A Richmond man is in custody and being charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Shy'nisha Walker in May of 2016. Walker was found dead near a private driveway in the 17000 block of Patrick Henry Highway back in May. Walker was 19-years-old at the time of her death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help The Victim Not The Criminal Thu Mist 2
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... Feb 5 spytheweb 2
News casters------need a good story Feb 4 Bert 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA Feb 3 ABMORELLI 2
Virginia Feb 2 Virginia Taxpayer 1
State Employees Pay Jan 29 State Employees Pay 4
LIVE Police Scanner Feeds Jan 27 BCD536HP 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,834 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC