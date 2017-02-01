Richmond Fire crews respond to house fire in Highland Park
Battalion Chief Kent Taylor told 8News that just before 7:30 a.m., the Richmond Fire Department was dispatched to the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue for a report of a structure fire. Six fire companies were dispatched and firefighters say gray smoke was visible from the outside of the house.
