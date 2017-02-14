Richmond Drugmaker Draws National Bac...

Richmond Drugmaker Draws National Backlash for Anti-Overdose Price Hike

A Richmond pharmaceutical company faces national criticism and the ire of at least two U.S. senators after increasing the price of its anti-overdose drug by more than 550 percent. Since 2014, the company, KalA©o, has raised the price on a two-pack from $690 to $4,500, as detailed by a recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine.

