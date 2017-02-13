Richmond considering new GRTC bus routes

Richmond considering new GRTC bus routes

11 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

According to Richmond city leaders, the city's bus routes have not been changed in years, and plans are underway to revise the current bus routes. Andy Inman, Transportation Administrator for the Department of Economic Development said this is an opportunity to modernize the transit system, as it hasn't changed in the last 60 years.

