Richmond considering new GRTC bus routes
According to Richmond city leaders, the city's bus routes have not been changed in years, and plans are underway to revise the current bus routes. Andy Inman, Transportation Administrator for the Department of Economic Development said this is an opportunity to modernize the transit system, as it hasn't changed in the last 60 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Feb 9
|Mist
|2
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Feb 5
|spytheweb
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Feb 4
|Bert
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 3
|ABMORELLI
|2
|Virginia
|Feb 2
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Jan 29
|State Employees Pay
|4
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC