Richmond Community Hospital on backup generator after crash knocks out power

The power was ultimately restored to the majority of those affected just after 5 a.m. Dominion says only two customers are without power until the final repairs are finished. Richmond Fire told 8News reporter Roxie Bustamante that around 11 p.m., a driver struck a power pole on Nine Mile Road and 27th Street, knocking out power in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.