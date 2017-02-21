Richmond-area doctor charged with running oxycodone 'pill mill'
A Richmond-area physician and self-described pain management specialist for the past five years, is facing federal charges in connection with an alleged oxycodone "pill mill" operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Save Our Country and SS Benefits
|7 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|The cost of Illegal Immigration
|Feb 22
|MAGA2016
|1
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|28
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Feb 20
|spytheweb
|7
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Feb 19
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|4
|State Employees Pay
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|6
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC