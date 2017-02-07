Residents concerned speedy drivers endanger kids in Richmond neighborhood
"I really don't want to hear that anguished cry of a mother screaming because what she brought into this world is gone," said neighborhood resident Lonnie Winstead, who worries for the safety of the children. Winstead said he often sees drivers going 50 mph in 25 miles per hour, as drivers leave Jeff Davis Highway and turn onto Mimosa Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
