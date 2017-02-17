Rensselaer police arrest Virginia murder suspect
Officers stopped a 2009 Ford Sedan for speeding on Washington Avenue Feb. 20, 2016, and discovered 24-year-old driver Demetrius M. William was wanted in Richmond, Virginia, on a felony murder charge, Rensselaer police said. less Officers stopped a 2009 Ford Sedan for speeding on Washington Avenue Feb. 20, 2016, and discovered 24-year-old driver Demetrius M. William was wanted in Richmond, Virginia, on a felony murder charge, Rensselaer ... more RENSSELAER -- Officers arrested a suspect in a Virginia homicide Monday night after chasing the man through the city, police said.
