Proposed Virginia Law Would Define Sanctuary City, Open Richmond to Liability

7 hrs ago

Richmond hasn't declared itself a sanctuary city, but a proposed state law may hold it liable for certain crimes committed by undocumented immigrants within its limits. The bill, sent from committee to the Senate on Tuesday, defines a sanctuary city as any locality that establishes an ordinance, policy or procedure that could "restrict the enforcement of federal immigration laws."

