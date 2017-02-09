Power restored to most customers in R...

Power restored to most customers in Richmond as winds whip through Central VA

18 hrs ago Read more: NBC12

Hundreds of Dominion Energy customers were without power Thursday afternoon after a cold front moved through Central Virginia, bringing high winds. There were reports Thursday morning of downed trees on Allen and Broad streets in Richmond, and downed power lines on Three Chopt Road in Henrico.

