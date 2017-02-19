Police: Woman found shot to death in ...

Police: Woman found shot to death in Ashland Walmart parking lot

13 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Police in Ashland are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a Walmart parking lot Saturday night. Police say they responded to the Walmart Supercenter at 145 Carter Parkway at roughly 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound inside her vehicle.

