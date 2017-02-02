Police seek man suspected of Richmond...

Police seek man suspected of Richmond home invasion robbery

The Richmond Police detectives are seeking the public's help to find the man who is suspected of a November home invasion. Andrew 'Drew' Ferguson, 47, of the 5500 block of Zion Ridge Terrace in Chesterfield, is a suspect in a robbery and home invasion that occurred on Monday, November 7 in the 5100 block of Orcutt Lane.

