Police seek man suspected of Richmond home invasion robbery
The Richmond Police detectives are seeking the public's help to find the man who is suspected of a November home invasion. Andrew 'Drew' Ferguson, 47, of the 5500 block of Zion Ridge Terrace in Chesterfield, is a suspect in a robbery and home invasion that occurred on Monday, November 7 in the 5100 block of Orcutt Lane.
