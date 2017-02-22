Police seek 2 persons of interest in ...

Police seek 2 persons of interest in South Richmond shooting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the two persons of interest in connection with a shooting in South Richmond last week. At approximately 4:35 p.m., police responded to the intersection of East 20th Street and Albany Avenue for a report of a person shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The cost of Illegal Immigration 14 hr MAGA2016 1
white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08) 14 hr let it die 28
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... Mon spytheweb 7
Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery Feb 19 Concerned Citizen 1
State Employees Pay Feb 16 John Longcock 6
Help The Victim Not The Criminal Feb 9 Mist 2
News casters------need a good story Feb 4 Bert 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,507 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC