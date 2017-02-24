Police: Richmond daycare worker arrested for pinching children in her care
Maria Lynn West, 50, of the 300 block of S. Allen Ave., has been charged with two counts of Simple Assault for pinching children, all between the ages of three and five, at All Saints Apostolic Church in South Richmond . RPD detectives ask anyone who may have other information about this case to call Family Crimes Detective Janet Mills at 646-6734 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword "iTip" followed by your tip.
