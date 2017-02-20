Police identify Powhatan man in fatal Chesterfield crash
The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at the intersection of Otterdale Road and Old Hundred Road Friday afternoon. Police said a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Otterdale Road around 1:10 p.m. when it did not stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Otterdale Road and Old Hundred Road.
