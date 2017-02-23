Pedestrian struck on Iron Bridge Road...

Pedestrian struck on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield

16 hrs ago

Police say they responded to the scene just after 5 a.m. The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Iron Bridge Road near Shoremeade Road. All EB lanes on Iron Bridge Rd. near Shoremeade Rd. will be closed for at least two hours after pedestrian was struck by car.

Richmond, VA

