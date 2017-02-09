Officer found guilty of killing teen ...

Officer found guilty of killing teen at Chesterfield car wash

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

A Chestefield jury found Richmond Police Officer David Cobb guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting death of 18-year-old Paterson Brown Jr. Cobb had faced a second-degree murder charged. Cobb shot and killed Brown at a car wash by the Sunoco gas station off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield on October 17, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help The Victim Not The Criminal 14 hr Mist 2
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... Feb 5 spytheweb 2
News casters------need a good story Feb 4 Bert 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA Feb 3 ABMORELLI 2
Virginia Feb 2 Virginia Taxpayer 1
State Employees Pay Jan 29 State Employees Pay 4
LIVE Police Scanner Feeds Jan 27 BCD536HP 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,301 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC