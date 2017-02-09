Officer found guilty of killing teen at Chesterfield car wash
A Chestefield jury found Richmond Police Officer David Cobb guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting death of 18-year-old Paterson Brown Jr. Cobb had faced a second-degree murder charged. Cobb shot and killed Brown at a car wash by the Sunoco gas station off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield on October 17, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|14 hr
|Mist
|2
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Feb 5
|spytheweb
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Feb 4
|Bert
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 3
|ABMORELLI
|2
|Virginia
|Feb 2
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Jan 29
|State Employees Pay
|4
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC