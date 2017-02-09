Officer found guilty of killing teen at Chesterfield car wash

A Chestefield jury found Richmond Police Officer David Cobb guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting death of 18-year-old Paterson Brown Jr. Cobb had faced a second-degree murder charged. Cobb shot and killed Brown at a car wash by the Sunoco gas station off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield on October 17, 2015.

