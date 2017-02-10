Murder arrest made after woman's body found in driveway
Mark A. Sheppard, Jr., 29, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of 19-year-old Shy'nisha Walker. Amelia County Sheriff Ricky Walker said the victim was fully clothed and that he believed her body was dumped outside the home early that morning.
