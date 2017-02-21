Mother, daughter killed in double-murder suicide remembered at vigil
More than 200 people gathered for a prayer vigil Monday night to remember a mother and daughter killed in an apparent double-murder suicide in Mosby Court. The bodies of 24-year-old Shaquenda Walker and 55-year-old Deborah Walker were discovered Thursday morning in their home in the Oliver Hill Crossing Apartments.
