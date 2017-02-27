Missing Richmond woman in need of med...

Missing Richmond woman in need of medication

Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman who is in need of medication. Mary E. Rivers, 61, was last seen on Wednesday, February 22. She was wearing a blue jacket, black blouse and worn or stonewashed-colored blue jeans.

