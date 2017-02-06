Mayor Stoney signs directives to protect Richmonda s policies of inclusion
RICHMOND, Va. - Mayor Levar Stoney reaffirmed his message that Richmond is a welcoming and diverse city Monday when he signed mayoral directives that, in part, ordered city leadership to "protect and promote policies of inclusion for all of its residents, regardless of their national origin, immigration or refugee status, race, color, creed, age, gender, disability, sexual orientation or sexual identity."
