Mayor Stoney signs directive to affirm Richmond as inclusive place for all
Stoney said the city will take all measures to protect and promote policies of inclusion for all residents, regardless of their national origin, immigration or refugee status, race, color, creed, age, gender, disability, sexual orientation or sexual identity. The directive also said that the Richmond Police Department will not consent to participate with the Immigration Customs Enforcement 287 agreements.
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|21 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Sat
|Bert
|2
|Virginia
|Feb 2
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Jan 31
|OneOfTheVictims
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Jan 29
|State Employees Pay
|4
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
|how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Kid
|11
